Milach ruminates on the significance of three fortified borders – the US-Mexico wall, Hungarian border fence and Berlin Wall – and why their physical and symbolic gesture is pertinent today

“Attention. Attention. I am warning you that you are at the Hungarian border. If you damage the fence, cross illegally, or attempt to cross, it is counted to be a crime.“

Pre-recorded and played on a loop, these are the words that greeted Polish photographer Rafal Milach as he approached the Hungary-Serbia border. Constructed in 2015 during the European migrant crisis, it became a pillar of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán’s far-right, anti-migrant regime. Morphing from four-metre-tall electrified fences, to bundles of barbed wire tossed through woodlands and along kerbsides, the fence stretches a total length of 523 kilometres along the country’s border with Serbia and Croatia.

This fluctuating structure is part of the focus of Milach’s new book triptych, I Am Warning You, an architectural survey of three borders: the US-Mexico wall, the Hungarian border fence, and the Berlin Wall. The project is the most recent output of Milach’s 10-year investigation into propaganda mechanisms, a follow-up to Refusal, which explored propaganda mechanisms in post-Soviet territories. When Milach exhibited Refusal at The Photographers’ Gallery in London, as part of the 2018 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize exhibition, the photographer sensed that the work and the political systems it interrogated were being interpreted as exclusive to post-Soviet regions. With his latest project, it was important to move away from these ideas.

“[The walls are] just a figure of propaganda, the geography doesn’t matter so much,“ he says. “It is not my intention to analyse the historical complexities relating to the border issues of America, or the transformation of Germany. This was an opportunity to tell a different story, about how certain architecture is involved in propaganda.”