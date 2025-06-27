In the studio with Felicity Hammond

Working in industrial spaces for 10 years, and fascinated by the contemporary experience of images, Felicity Hammond makes installations combining imagery and sculpture

In 2021, generative AI platforms such as DALL-E and Midjourney suddenly became available to the public, and conversations, debates and hand-wringing about the status of AI imagery in the context of art and photography started up. “Suddenly there was a crisis in photography, yet again,” says Felicity Hammond, an artist whose work has long concerned the relationship between the image – especially those generated by computers – and the material world. For her, this shift in discourse has been creatively potent. “It felt like my attention shifted naturally,” she says. “And became quite obsessive.”

Hammond came of age as an artist at a time when the understanding of photography was beginning to broaden and change. She graduated from the Photography MA at the Royal College of Art in 2014, where she was tutored by Lucy Soutter, Rut Blees Luxemburg and Peter Kennard, and studied alongside peers such as Alix Marie, Peter Watkins, and Dominic Hawgood; before that she pursued an undergraduate degree in fine art, with an emphasis on photography, under Richard Billingham at Cheltenham School of Art. “I was always encouraged to work with the camera in expanded ways,” she says. “I came into it not really as a photographer at all, but through an intense love of making.”

At the RCA, from a starting point in collage, she began to bring together printing, material and sculpture, “making these installations that felt somewhere between image and object”. She was fascinated by architectural renderings, the mocked-up digital versions of places and spaces to come, seen on hoardings along building sites for identikit architecture, from London to Dubai to Shanghai. “I started to think about the pixellation and the warped quality when these things are blown up,” Hammond says of these images. “And so, does the materiality carry the ruin of the digital? A lot of it was around ruin, both within urban and digital space. That’s why the materials were important, because I wanted to enact the digital physically.”