Rene Matić is nominated for the Turner Prize

Set up in 1984, the Turner Prize has been awarded to a photographer only once – but Rene Mati ć has won a nomination aged just 27, for a solo show featuring stacked images, installations, and sound art

Rene Matić has been nominated for the Turner Prize, alongside artists Nnena Kalu, Mohammed Sami, and Zadie Xa. An artist working predominantly with photography, Matić was nominated for the solo exhibition AS OPPOSED TO THE TRUTH, which was on show at CCA Berlin from 08 November 2024 to 15 February 2025 and included personal shots of family and friends, stacked up against the walls. The exhibition also included sound and installations, such as a display of Black dolls, and a banner reading NO PLACE, referencing both President Biden’s comments after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, and the contradictions of political rhetoric and action.

“The exhibition occupied a series of disused wood-panelled offices within the postwar building that houses the Center for Contemporary Art. Matić’s work explores the dynamics of race, gender, class and nationhood through the lens of personal relationships and their lived experience,” said Sam Lackey, director of the Liverpool Biennial and one of the judges of this year’s Turner Prize, as the shortlist was announced. “The exhibition, which comprised a sequence of installations of found objects, photography, sculpture and sound, conveyed a strong sense of private intimacy with a political resonance of occupation emphasised by that location.”

Lackey added that various elements in the show “created the development of the practice into a densely layered and highly effective installation that consistently and generously allowed connection between image, object and personal experience. In capturing and sharing personal [experiences] they present an enactment of vulnerability and resistance, of resilience and existence that crucially engages with the complexities of existing in this world and at this moment.”