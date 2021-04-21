The Archive of Protest Photography documents the growing protest movements in Poland and celebrates their creativity

A digital platform, active Instagram feed and printed newspaper, the APP pairs photography with bold design to keep the cause on the agenda

The year 2015 marked a turning point in Polish society. Andrzej Duda of the conservative rightwing party PiS (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość, translating to Law and Justice) won the presidential elections. Within weeks, the new government made drastic changes to policy and legislation, directly threatening the constitution and what had previously been a liberal and progressive democracy. In 2020, Duda narrowly won a second term.

With every election, the party targets new ‘enemies’; people who don’t fit neatly into its idea of a model Polish citizen. First, it was refugees, said to be draining public funds and overwhelming the workforce. Then the LGBTQ+ community; during his second election campaign, Duda claimed its “ideology” threatens the Catholic Church and is “worse than communism”.

The leadership has also threatened women’s rights over their bodies. In October 2020, the constitutional tribunal ruled that abortion would only be legal in cases of rape, incest, or threat to the mother’s life. And no longer for “severe and irreversible foetal defects or incurable illnesses that would threaten the foetus’ life”. Earlier that year, Poland announced it would pull out of the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty focused on preventing violence against women.