Billy Barraclough captures Beirut’s pigeon wars and the marginal stories above the city

The self-taught photographer’s project Kash Hamam celebrates an ancient tradition, despite the vilification of its players played out against local social stigma

Kash Hamam is an ode to Beirut’s elusive rooftop pigeon keepers and the ancient art they practise. For Barraclough, this journey began in 2016, when he first encountered the “pigeon wars” that drift, unseen by most, over the rooftops of Beirut. That year, Barraclough was living in Beirut, working with a nonprofit that supported Palestinian and Syrian refugees. During his time off, he roamed the city’s streets and alleys camera in hand, drawn by the hum of daily life.

One evening, he stopped for falafel at a small kiosk, where he met Mohammed, a pigeon keeper with a profound love for his birds. Mohammed invited Barraclough onto his rooftop, where his homemade pigeon coops were perched, offering a sanctuary of calm above Beirut’s lively streets. There, Barraclough witnessed his first Kash Hamam, an ancient tradition in which the goal is to lure and “steal” neighbouring pigeons. He was transfixed.

“Mohammad began to orchestrate them by whistling and waving sticks through the air. It was the first time I’d witnessed the act of flying pigeons in Beirut and as we sat there watching the birds, Mohammad began to explain how much love he had for them, what flying them each day brought to his life, and the history of the game of Kash Hamam.” Barraclough met five pigeon keepers in the city between 2016 and 2018, and then returned in 2023 to try to reconnect with them and any new flyers that he met.