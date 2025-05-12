Permit to See: A disposable camera raffle raising funds for Gaza

BJP: Could you tell us how the project was launched and how it came to fruition?

Jared Witherspoon and Chanel Ghazi Alorsan: Through our collective, Better Entry, we often work to facilitate projects centered on public service and bridging the gap between established creatives and those aspiring towards the creative industry. The two of us also work as freelancers within the editorial fashion space and have a deep passion for photography. Considering the Gaza–Israel conflict is one of the most significant humanitarian crises facing modern media, paired with Chanel’s personal experience as a Palestinian-American, we felt that this project would be a viable way for us to show solidarity to a noble cause in connection with our passions and resources as artists.

BJP: What is the role of the camera in the daily lives of Gazans today?

JW & CGA: The camera serves as one of the most compelling tools for communicating the everyday experiences of Gazans today. Aside from the Gaza crisis being one of the most significant catastrophes in the world, it is also one of the most censored crises in Western media. This is why it was vital for us to include Fathi as a contributing artist for this project.

BJP: What do you hope the disposable cameras capture?

JW & CGA: Through the artists we’ve brought together, we hope that their disposable cameras will provide a deeper insight into their day-to-day processes, inspirations, creations, and personal experiences as artists. It’s a window into their world, similar to how Fathi is providing a window into his.

BJP: And what impact will this project have?

JW & CGA: Aside from raising funds to help support mutual aid efforts surrounding the crisis, we hope that this project will inspire others to consider new ways to combine community and personal interests to help navigate feasible options for supporting initiatives greater than themselves.