Permit to See: A disposable camera raffle raising funds for Gaza

Courtesy of Better Entry
Artist-run collective Better Entry brings together six artists from across the art and fashion world, each given a film camera to capture personal narratives
Permit to See brings together six artists from across the art and fashion world, each given a film camera to capture personal narratives through their own lens. Alongside them, Majdi Fathi, a Gaza-based photojournalist who has been documenting the realities on the ground since the beginning of the aggression, will be contributing a series of digital photographs as prints for sale. Images from the disposable cameras will remain unseen and undeveloped until they are raffled online from 09 to 16 May, where each of the winners will decide whether to share the images publicly or keep them private – raising questions about visibility, ownership, and the preservation of personal and collective histories.
All proceeds will be donated to several nonprofit organisations providing humanitarian aid, education, and healthcare to children impacted by the crisis in Gaza.
Permit to See features contributions from an esteemed lineup of creatives, including:
Majdi Fathi, Photographer
Polina Osipova, Fine Artist
Lotta Lavanti, Fashion Model
Bobbi Menuez, Fashion Editor
Kris Tofjan, Fashion Photographer
Yis Kid, Fashion Photographer
Better Entry has partnered with graphic designer Bráulio Amado, known for his work with Frank Ocean, Danny Brown, and Charli XCX, to create a campaign flyer announcing the raffle. Additionally, each disposable camera has been decorated by the participating artists, making each piece a collectible work of art.
For the live raffle, all entries will be collected online via BetterUnite. Supporters can participate by purchasing entries for any of the six disposable cameras, making donations to support the cause, or sharing the initiative to raise awareness.
BJP catches up with Better Entry founders Jared Witherspoon and Chanel Ghazi Alorsan to learn more about the initiative.
BJP: Could you tell us how the project was launched and how it came to fruition?
Jared Witherspoon and Chanel Ghazi Alorsan: Through our collective, Better Entry, we often work to facilitate projects centered on public service and bridging the gap between established creatives and those aspiring towards the creative industry. The two of us also work as freelancers within the editorial fashion space and have a deep passion for photography. Considering the Gaza–Israel conflict is one of the most significant humanitarian crises facing modern media, paired with Chanel’s personal experience as a Palestinian-American, we felt that this project would be a viable way for us to show solidarity to a noble cause in connection with our passions and resources as artists.
BJP: What is the role of the camera in the daily lives of Gazans today?
JW & CGA: The camera serves as one of the most compelling tools for communicating the everyday experiences of Gazans today. Aside from the Gaza crisis being one of the most significant catastrophes in the world, it is also one of the most censored crises in Western media. This is why it was vital for us to include Fathi as a contributing artist for this project.
BJP: What do you hope the disposable cameras capture?
JW & CGA: Through the artists we’ve brought together, we hope that their disposable cameras will provide a deeper insight into their day-to-day processes, inspirations, creations, and personal experiences as artists. It’s a window into their world, similar to how Fathi is providing a window into his.
BJP: And what impact will this project have?
JW & CGA: Aside from raising funds to help support mutual aid efforts surrounding the crisis, we hope that this project will inspire others to consider new ways to combine community and personal interests to help navigate feasible options for supporting initiatives greater than themselves.