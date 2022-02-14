Capitalism and the camera: an exploration of photography’s intrinsic relationship with the economic structure

Looking at capitalism

Let us consider some recent projects picking out the relationship between photography and consumerism – or more widely, capitalism. Odette England’s Dairy Character, published by Saint Lucy Books in September 2021, teams photographs of cows from an animal husbandry manual with shots of her daughter, for example, to critique the way in which women and cattle were treated as resources in her family’s farming community. Aikaterini Gegisian is creating a series of videos under the title The Manipulator Vlog, which considers her teenage magazine collection and how she was “constructed as a neoliberal subject”. Artist Javier Hirschfeld Moreno’s series Profile teams Victorian cartes-de-visite with images from queer dating apps, and ponders “the logic of ‘emotional capitalism’ and its highly competitive online market”.

Even Matt Black’s recent American Geography: A Reckoning With a Dream (Thames & Hudson, 2021) can be viewed in terms of capitalism and imagery. Indeed, Black says one of his aims is to counter the Hollywood illusion of the American Dream and the project comprises documentary shots of areas of concentrated poverty in the US. Eindhovenseweg 56 (The Eriskay Connection, 2021) can be read in a similar way. Shot by amateur photographer Ton Grote, it meticulously documents every object in his childhood home, creating a kind of Ikea catalogue in reverse.

Kata Geibl’s There is Nothing New Under the Sun (Void, 2021), meanwhile, sets out glossy photographs of athletes, lions and financial centres against a text on economics, the art market, and the concept of capitalist realism – an ideology laid out by British theorist Mark Fisher in his book Capitalist Realism: Is There No Alternative? (Zer0 Books, 2009) in which he challenges the issue that capitalism is seen as the only viable political and economic system.

The theme is taken up by Jörg Colberg in Photography’s Neoliberal Realism, a text-based analysis published in Mack’s Discourse series in November 2020. The title clearly draws on Fisher, and Colberg directly references him, writing: “As Fisher makes clear in his book, there is much to be said for looking into how neoliberal capitalism has created a world in which another world is not only not possible, but cannot even be imagined.” Colberg cites three examples drawn from photography, analysing work by Annie Leibovitz, Gregory Crewdson, and Andreas Gursky, which he argues show capitalist realism in action.