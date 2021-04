We speak as she is finalising the dummy of the resulting book, Dairy Character, which is due to be published this autumn and exhibited at the Silver Eye Center for Photography in Pittsburgh in May. Dairy Character combines text and illustrations from the confirmation assessment manual with England’s photographs of her daughter, plus written stories about her childhood, family snapshots, and images of female calves taken by her father for official documents. The images are reproduced in delicate tones; England also interlaces blush-coloured papers in the book. But the content is uncomfortable, centring on extreme close-ups which suggest a reductive way of seeing both cows and women. It is a subversive look at the literal and visual language of farming.

“When you focus on these aspects, day in, day out, it has to affect how you look at females more generally. It’s how farmers talk about women and their daughters: ‘Wow, you’re looking a bit wide in the rump today.’ That’s the way they speak.”

“The ways in which cows are presented in this manual is very invasive,” says England. “They focus on the parts of the body that relate to production and reproduction, and the parts that aren’t as interesting are removed. You very rarely see photographs of the head or face in any way. When I’ve been photographing my daughter, I’ve been thinking about how the rest of the body is cut off, and I’ve thought a lot about what it means to hide the face.

“Looking at this manual from my dad’s point of view, he would focus on these parts of the body in a practical, logistical manner,” England explains. “But when you focus on these aspects, day in, day out, it has to affect how you look at females more generally. It’s how farmers talk about women and their daughters: ‘Wow, you’re looking a bit wide in the rump today.’ That’s the way they speak.”