Middle East Archive invites us to meditate on the spiritual and material power of the living room

The opening image of Living Rooms – the publishing house’s latest book, made up of 41 photographers – is a woman peeking out of a window in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I love the patterns of it,” Baddar comments. “That’s why I put it as the first photo. Everything blends so well.” The photographer’s name is missing from the page, but turn to the end and you’ll find a glossary of names beside each image. This one is by a British photographer, Olivia Arthur.

Baddar acknowledges the complexity of curating and sourcing visuals for each publication, noting that her concern isn’t necessarily who shot an image, but rather what the image depicts. In an attempt to assert that beauty still exists and that it’s not “just one big miserable shit hole,” as mainstream media might have it, she combines archival imagery with contemporary visuals – the latter captured mostly by independent photographers within the MENA region and its diaspora.

Born in Amsterdam, Baddar has never lived in Morocco, but refers to it as home through frequent family visits. “We always go to my aunt’s and the entire family sits in her living room,” she recalls. “I try to find pictures that convey the same emotion I get when I walk in. We just sit there and it’s so funny because some of them don’t want to go home, so we sit on the floor and they sleep on the couch. A few hours pass and we’re having dinner, and then a few more hours pass and it’s the call for prayer, so then we pray.”