Narrating the multitude of Britain’s stories through still-life

Through his staged photography, Kenneth Lam brings to life the stories embedded in the evolving Museum of the Home

The Museum of the Home was formerly known as the Geffrye Museum, after Sir Robert Geffrye – an English merchant whose wealth was in part accrued from investments in the transatlantic slave trade and who donated the money to build the almshouses which house the gallery in 1714. In 2018 the museum closed to the public for renovation, reopening in 2021 with a new name and mission to reconsider its collections to address its colonial past and better represent its local community. This reopening included seven new Rooms Through Time, co-curated with members of the communities they represent, which intended to more honestly reflect how the complex histories of migration and identity have shaped life in Britain.

In Still Living, photographer Kenneth Lam brings life to objects from the museum’s new rooms, which span 1878 to 2049, and examines the personal and political life of the home and domestic space in Britain over the past 147 years, exploring how it will transmute into the future. In his photographs, Lam – who uses still lifes in his practice to address ideas around heritage, identity, family and culture – dramatises these new exhibits, creating intimate portraits of their inhabitants.

The Museum of the Home first approached Lam after seeing his project A seat at our table for Space Gallery, in which he explored the diverse cultures of Redbridge, in East London, via the common language of the dinner table. Lam explains that“they saw that commission at the same time as they were opening these new rooms and found a connection between the way I was using still lifes to discuss heritage and culture and how they work with objects in their collection”.