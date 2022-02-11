American Black Beauty: Micaiah Carter’s debut solo show deals with representation, love, and loss

“It’s about my family, reconnecting, and showcasing a place where people can feel like they’re at home,” says Carter

Micaiah Carter is best-known for his warm, intimate fashion images, produced for the likes of Vogue, Vanity Fair, Nike, Burberry, and The New York Times. But his debut show, which opens today at New York’s SN37 Gallery, presents a different side to his oeuvre – one that is equally warm and intimate, but distinctly personal.

Titled American Black Beauty, the exhibition presents fine art, fashion, and documentary photography, and, at the heart of it all, his father’s archive. Last year, Carter’s father, a Vietnam veteran and photography enthusiast, died of prostate cancer. “A lot of this work was made through that mourning and grieving process,” Carter explains.

The show comprises home videos and photographs alongside Carter’s fashion images that relate to this archive. “In the 70s particularly, there was a style of individuality that I like to carry on in my work,” says Carter, explaining how seeing photographs of his parents and grandparents has inspired his aesthetic. “An outfit can change someone’s whole persona… The outfits that you wear as a kid going to church, or the outfits that you wear when celebrating, I think especially for American Black culture, those are key staples. I wanted to highlight that.”