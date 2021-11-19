Kata Geibl discusses the paradox of Capitalism in her practice

Those feelings are important to Geibl because she wants her photographs to evoke an emotional response, to hit viewers before conscious thought, just as ideology does. The title of her book suggests something similar, because although it’s an everyday phrase in English, it comes from the Bible – a book whose teachings still underpin Western society, and which explicitly give humans dominion over Earth. Even so, the phrase ‘There is nothing new under the sun’ comes from a passage that suggests humans should have some humility, when faced with a planet so much older than them.

“What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun,” reads the text in Ecclesiasticus, which Geibl sends me. “Is there anything of which one can say, ‘Look! This is something new’? It was here already, long ago; it was here before our time.”

Alongside these elements Geibl has added an intriguing text, which combines a much more direct critique of capitalism. She namechecks intellectual heavy weights such as Jean Baudrillard and David Harvey, with her own, very personal recollections of trying to get into art school, or growing up in post-Soviet Hungary. It also includes small, monochrome images, taken from sources such as Alain Robbe-Grillet’s celebrated film Last Year at Marienbad (1961).