A new publication questions and confronts the misrepresentation of northern communities

A collaboration between photographer Craig Easton and writer Abdul Aziz Hafiz, BANK TOP documents a community in Blackburn, the Lancashire town once dubbed “one of the most segregated” in Britain

In 2007, the BBC ran a programme investigating the ethnic and religious divide between Muslim Asian and white residents in Blackburn, Lancashire, claiming it was “one of the most segregated towns in Britain”. Over a decade later, the narrative still persists – in June 2020 by The Sunday Times, for example – and for many of the communities that live there, this stigma of ‘segregation’ has tarnished the town and its reputation.

“A lot of people in Blackburn are very angry about it. And it’s not just about the anger, it’s about understanding how divisive those messages can be,” said Craig Easton, in an interview with BJP in April 2021. “It’s really dangerous, as well as irresponsible, journalism. A big part of my work is about giving agency to the people I work with, to tell their own stories.”

Easton’s upcoming publication, BANK TOP, presents his long-term documentation of the community – a collaboration with writer, poet and social researcher Abdul Aziz Hafiz. Instigated in response to this narrative of ‘segregation’, the series is the result of an initiative set up by the Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery, Kick Down the Barriers. The project invites artists and writers to collaborate with residents of Blackburn to create an authentic representation of their community.