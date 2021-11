In her new book, titled White Shoes, Faustine photographs herself at New York locations tied to the history of the slave trade, including former African burial grounds

Wall Street is famous the world over for its financial markets. Home to two of the largest stock exchanges, it has become synonymous with the cut-throat excess depicted in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street and Wall Street. What’s less well-known is that from 1711 to 1762, Wall Street was the site of a slave market where enslaved Africans and Native Americans could be bought and hired. As US artist Nona Faustine puts it: “Human beings were the first commodity of the greatest finance capital in the world.”

Faustine knows all about this hidden history and brought it to life with a 2013 image titled ‘From Her Body Sprang Their Greatest Wealth’. The work depicts her standing in the middle of Wall Street on an upturned wooden box emblematic of an auction block, naked other than a pair of white high heels and shackles on her wrists. The photograph is part of her series White Shoes, a journey through New York’s repressive past that she worked on for nearly a decade.