Adekunle’s latest work draws on Nigerian spirituality, especially that of the Yoruba people, one of the largest African ethnic groups south of the Sahara. Using photography, Adekunle seeks to explore Yoruba culture, interrogating the medium’s claim to objectivity to further question what constitutes real and fictitious. Considering the archive of colonial-era images, we find the camera’s claim to truth is flawed: interpretation, erasures, and retellings saturate the story presented. By using the same medium that historically subjugated Black people, Adekunle relocates a lost history, a connection to her ancestry. In one image, she poses as Yemoja [opposite], the Yoruba maternal deity. Yemoja is the mother of all, a nurturing and ancestral healer. “For me, it’s a way to explore the inherited trauma, and I’m using her to navigate the world we live in now,” she says.