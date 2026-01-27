Matteo Dal Vera’s portrait of a body of water in transition

Walking Along the Parramatta River resists romantic depictions of an industrialised area whilst depicting the diversity of life along its banks

Photographer Matteo Dal Vera first encountered the Parramatta River on foot and without a camera. Commissioned by the Powerhouse Museum to create a new body of work centred on the waterway and how it connects to its community, he chose to begin without shooting. Instead, he caught the public ferry from Circular Quay and walked the final stretch to Parramatta, traversing parklands and industrial pockets, even bush-bashing through dense vegetation.

The resulting series, Walking Along the Parramatta River, is a quiet, deeply human counter-response to the high-rise skyline that has come to define Parramatta – a city sometimes dubbed Sydney’s “second Central Business District”, but home to much more. Dal Vera’s images are understated, including close-up portraits of strangers, glimpses of a changing landscape, and fragments of public space; they are loosely threaded together by mood and light rather than narrative.

Powerhouse is Australia’s largest museum group, comprising four museums in Sydney. Their latest offering is Powerhouse Parramatta, which will open in 2026, offering over 18,000 square metres of exhibition and public space. The first state cultural institution to open in Western Sydney, it is described as the most significant investment in cultural infrastructure since the Sydney Opera House more than 50 years ago, and “transformative”. But for Dal Vera, what emerged after 18 months of work, is a meditation rather than a definitive statement.