Ones to Watch 2021: Matthieu Croizier

“What is so disarming about Crozier’s photographs is the ways in which they destabilise a sense of perception,” writes nominator Gem Fletcher. “They are orientated in the physicality of the body, where he often creates tension and ambiguity, to reflect the complex and sensate experience of being human,” she explains.

Croizier grew up in Geneva, Switzerland, and didn’t come out as gay until he was 19 years old. “Accepting who I am took time,” he says. ”Even after coming out I didn’t embrace my queerness until much more recently, and I still feel the need to fight against heteronormative pressures a little more every day.” His photography practice has been instrumental in helping him to achieve that goal, and after several years of making images and experimenting with the medium, his major project Everything goes dark a little further down emerged.