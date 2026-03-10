Foire illustrates working-class joy at a Parisian fun fair

Mathieu Richer Mamousse captures one of Paris’s oldest funfairs as a vibrant social stage where working-class traditions and migrant identities collide on the city’s margins

After the French Revolution in 1789, French funfairs – which had been popular since the Middle Ages – blossomed into major secular entertainment, “selling a dream of the Industrial Revolution,” as photographer Mathieu Richer Mamousse puts it. Today, these historic gatherings are recognised as part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

His ongoing project Foire turns its attention to one of Paris’ most enduring funfairs, foregrounding a space that has long existed on the social margins of the city and one that has historically belonged to the working classes.

For Mamousse, the project began almost by accident. In 2018, he visited the fair casually with friends, camera in hand. Despite living in Paris his whole life, it was the first time he had ever gone. “The first time I went, I was like, ‘Okay, this is interesting. It’s actually really fun.’ And it tells a lot about how the population evolves.”

The fair sits on the outskirts of the city but remains unmistakably Parisian – a temporary world of flashing lights, music and crowds that appears each year before disappearing again. What struck Mamousse immediately was how different it felt from the rest of the city’s visual landscape. At the same time, he was aware of the way the fair is perceived by some locals.