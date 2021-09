Ashish Shah’s photographic style is strongly rooted in his homeland. Shah grew up in Dehradun, a city in the Himalayan foothills near Rishikesh in northern India, renowned for its spirituality and natural beauty. “[Much of my work] comes from the life I lived,” he says. “As a child, I spent a lot of time in the fields, rivers, mountains and mango trees. Life was centred around the basics.”

The sublime mountains that tower over Rishikesh, and the River Ganges that flows through it, provide a backdrop to Shah’s work. Colour saturated images of sun-dappled hills and lush vegetation frame portraits of women in saris, or men washing on the river banks. However, Shah’s photographs are not just about the beauty of the landscape. Instead, they focus on life relating to the land, situating Shah’s birthplace and current home as a celebratory site of Indian culture. His work hones in on traditional dress, “how Indians stand”, and rituals such as yoga, which are central to Rishikesh.