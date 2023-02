Travelling to off-grid locations with her mother and daughter, Cromwell returns to the place where she grew up, creating a body of work that reflects both a political and personal reunion

The American West, with its vast stretches of plains, mountains and deserts, was the last area of the United States to be developed. The mass migration, rooted in Manifest Destiny – a cultural belief in the 19th century that Americans had a duty to expand the dominion – imprinted the tenets of freedom, growth and greatness into the public imagination. While rapid industrialisation irrevocably changed the landscape, the notion of cowboys – armed, heroic and operating just outside the law – created an ideological staging ground for the archetype of American masculinity and a wider cultural identity that remains potent today.

In A Geographical Survey, Rose Marie Cromwell examines the complex history of the American West and how competing myths and histories have shaped the land. The project is a political and personal reunion for Cromwell, who grew up in the region and returns as an artist, mother and environmentalist grappling with the legacy of her past and anxiety for the future. “As we get older, and our identities form, understanding the significance of where you are from and how it’s shaped who you are and your values feels important, especially as a parent,” says Cromwell, who lives in Miami. “The project is a homecoming of sorts. I wanted to look back and figure out how I became who I am.”