Chelsea Pineda disentangles conditioned masculinity through tenderness

The emerging Filipino-American artist’s project Barako exhibited at Photo Fringe 2024

Every man must, at some point, confront the ways in which patriarchal culture shapes and limits his understanding of himself. Systems of patriarchy have long denied men access to full emotional well-being, discouraging tenderness, vulnerability, and deep self-reflection. Instead, intimacy is often replaced by dominance, submission, suppressed anger, and a cycle of manipulation – of both the self and others. These inherited structures of masculinity are passed down from generation to generation, creating deeply ingrained patterns, particularly in father-son relationships but also in father-daughter ones. This complex dynamic is at the heart of Barako, a multimedia project by emerging Filipino-American artist Chelsea Pineda, who critically examines the legacy of masculinity through the lens of her own father’s boyhood.

Using a combination of photographs, archival print media, recorded interviews and prose, Pineda reconstructs her family’s oral histories, creating an intimate yet expansive portrait of her father, his past, and their evolving relationship. Barako meditates on themes of masculinity, legacy, and paternal relationships by visually exploring five significant fights her father engaged in as a serial street fighter in the Philippines.

“Growing up between the province of Lucban and the metropolis of Manila during the 1960s and 70s — when the ‘barako’ (Filipino for ‘tough guy’) archetype was idolised – my father was engrossed in martial arts and boxing training,” Pineda tells me.