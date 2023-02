Born in Istanbul, Imşik is now based in South London, and she began the project in 2022 while studying an MA at the London College of Communication. She had grown up listening to stories of the disappearances and her family knew people who had been taken, so the impact upon her was profound.

“As Kurds, these stories are part of our collective memory,” she says. “Knowing that the disappeared could be someone from my family was something I felt in my guts, and unless we start to talk about what has happened in the past we can’t stop it from happening again.”

To help her begin the project, Imşik’s father put her in touch with a friend – a man whose own father had gone missing and was later found dead. Listening to his stories was painful, Imşik says, but it helped her to realise how she wanted to go about the work. “I decided to give a place to the disappeared by creating the absence of them, so there are no faces in the project.” After researching locations, Imşik settled on making landscape images, and travelled to four Turkish cities associated with the disappearances: Diyarbakır, Şırnak, Siirt, and Batman.