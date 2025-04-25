Diana Markosian finds her father

After publishing Father with Aperture and exhibitions at The National Portrait Gallery and Foam, the Armenian American photographer looks ahead to her shows in Berlin and at Recontres D’Arles

“We’re creating space for people to feel okay with not feeling okay,” Diana Markosian tells me, “and I think that space is so important.” We’re speaking about her latest exhibition at Foam, Father, off the back of her second photobook of the same name. Markosian knows a lot about holding space for complex feelings; her first monograph, Santa Barbara (also published by Aperture) explores Markosian’s journey to the United States as a young child alongside her brother and her mother. The book predominantly focuses on her mother’s story and her feelings, whilst Father (unsurprisingly) focuses on her second parent.

Markosian became estranged from her father from a young age. Born in Moscow, Russia, she was taken to California at the age of seven without saying goodbye to her father – both parents are Armenian, and her dad has remained there since they left, searching for the Markoskian children who became missing. Her father and grandfather wrote hundreds of letters to government organisations, toy stores and random American addresses, in search of the family.

Once in California her mother erased the image of Markosian’s father by cutting his picture out of family photographs, one of which became the cover of the book. 15 years later, Markosian travelled back in search of him. “When I found my father I didn’t have a guide book and I wanted to create something that would help and inspire, and give someone else the strength that I needed to find my dad. I hope this book is a little bit of that.”