A Thousand Small Stories: The first retrospective of Eileen Perrier’s expansive and humanist work

The exhibition traces a careful arc from Perrier’s earliest portraits taken in Ghana in the mid-90s to her most recent series documenting her son and his friends in South London. “That trip to Ghana in 1995 was really important,” she says. “For me, but also for my mum — it was her first time going back in over 30 years. I didn’t realise it at the time, but it shifted something in me. Who I was. What I wanted to share with the world.”

It was after that trip, she recalls, that she turned her lens back home — photographing relatives in London as part of the Red, Gold and Green series. “I had to take the studio to them,” she explains. “I didn’t want the portraits to look like what I was seeing at university — like Martin Parr’s pictures of people in their homes. So I used these bold, vivid fabrics, referencing the Ghanaian flag. That backdrop was a way of introducing identity deliberately.”

Perrier’s makeshift home studios — often created in cramped front rooms across London — were spaces which manifest the duality and hybridity of the modern migrant identity. Symbols from the homeland peek through the periphery of the frame. “Once they saw the backdrop go up, people would disappear and re-emerge in their best clothes,” she laughs. “It was like, ‘I’m going to get a free photograph here!’ So they changed, more than once sometimes. That was never the plan. But it told me something about how people want to be seen.”