Sofiia Vinnichenko plays with time to recount a Ukrainian personal history

Like the images in Vinnichenko’s series, her story has deeper layers. Along with many Ukrainians, she grew up speaking Russian, a legacy of its imposition as the official language for years. Ukrainian was her second language (English her third, and German her fourth), but she has now rejected her mother tongue. She refuses to use it, even with her family or in her diary, which only she reads. She is aware that this rejection distances her from part of her past, but by using archive images, she hopes to reclaim those early years.

“The family photographs I am working with belong to a past that was in Russian,” she explains. “By using them, I can translate a visual proof of the past, the way I’ve learned to translate my memories, which are stuck in the language I don’t use anymore. But this also relates to a lot of cultural heritage that was destroyed in Ukraine, generation by generation, because the Russian language was imposed.”

Having studied linguistics, Vinnichenko is well aware of the idiosyncrasies of photography as a language – for example, its inability to generalize from the particular, as it documents scenes from life. Using repetition pits her against the medium’s boundaries, but it also helps her understand photography as a system for describing the world. For her, this exploration is not purely formal or academic; it is deeply personal. The attempt to find meaning has become crucial as her familiar life fell away and her country slid into incomprehensible violence.

“It’s difficult to describe in words,” she says. “It feels like freefall. Like we live a long life, but at the same time, since the universe is so big, it’s always just one moment that has already passed. I have this feeling of eating yourself and giving birth to yourself at the same time – of reaching toward something real, but not being able to reach it. But humans learn through repetition, and repetitions can become rituals and even religions. So I am trying to find something that will stand for belief, for something solid in this massively huge, infinite world.”