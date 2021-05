Smart’s images are both symbols of rebellion and recognition of change. Beautiful men and women free from both the male, heteronormative and colonial gaze, are draped in weighty jewellery, pose in lavish costumes and confront the camera with painted faces. “I’m very interested in demystifying the Other because we have been subjected to that for centuries,” Smart comments. Her work goes some way to demystifying this by contributing a new pictorial history, one that is underpinned by both intimacy and defiance.

The newly-launched WaterAid Climate Commission in collaboration with 1854 will give Smart the time and space to visit her native country of Sierra Leone and document the daily struggle over the lack of cleanwater in the capital of Freetown and other provinces. Smart will look at how increasingly erratic and intense rainfall combined with inadequate city planning and sanitation is polluting water supplies, and what young people are doing to try to find solutions. The WaterAid Climate Commission was open exclusively to 1854 Access Members, plus any photographers from low to middle-income countries, including those where WaterAid works. Sierra Leone is one of these places. Smart had already formulated plans to travel to her native country and connect with her identity before the world was placed under lockdown. Now, with the commission secured, she’ll be able to spend two months on what she excitedly calls her “biggest project yet.”