Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo forms a surprising perspective on the drug trade

Escobar-Jaramillo also photographed locals with their faces concealed, scarves protecting their identities. These locals have found packages of drugs, lost or perhaps jettisoned at sea; by selling them, they can earn a year’s wages, but risk incurring the wrath of the paramilitaries. “Years ago I was in Bahía Solano with my father, my brother, my uncle, my cousin, out on a fishing boat,” Escobar-Jaramillo explains. “This guy told us, ‘Look, this is the pesca blanca’, the white fish – a package of cocaine floating on the sea. If a fisherman finds one of these packages it can completely change their life. They can add another floor to their house or buy an outboard motor for their canoe. I can understand [why they might be tempted to sell it]. But others from the community don’t want to be a part of it, because they’re afraid or they don’t agree with the drugs trade.”

The fish of the title partly references this anecdote, but Escobar-Jaramillo thinks about fishing in other ways too. Westerners often do not consider where drugs come from, or the impact of the drugs trade on South America, he points out; he aims to lure in viewers with this appealing, brightly coloured work. He has published a photobook of the series – which features ‘scales’ cut into the cover – and made multimedia installations. In doing so, he hopes to ‘fish’ for attention, and get people to think about the individuals at stake.

“Photobooks are part of this media mix, this media universe I am constructing,” he says. “I want to communicate, to help people keep memories and relate to others, and as a song to that undefined limit between sea and land, between legality and prohibition.”