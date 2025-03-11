“Photography is a consequence of something else”: Tracing the Rio Bravo with Felipe Romero Beltrán

Bravo is divided into three sections, though these were not planned from the start but emerged organically, Romero Beltrán tells me. The book begins at the end, or rather, with the section Endings which focuses on domestic and abandoned spaces, exploring material textures and the intimate environments where people live after the human presence has occurred. As the artist reminds me; “photography is a consequence of something else.” There is a noticeable absence of human subjects in some images, emphasising presence through materiality rather than direct representation.

Some still-life images, such as the pile of teacups, shot at Tom’s house, a friend of the artist, evoke the aesthetics of classical painting and reinforce the project’s intimate, personal nature. “You can read these still life as bodies, too,” Romero Beltrán says, about the second section where this image appears, Bodies. The third section is titled Breaches, exposing the sensation and experience of crossing and confronting.

“This borderline that the river represents and this law that is implemented to categorise reality somehow has a wider reach that is not just a line that divides one country from another. For me, that was kind of the key point of the project. That’s why I didn’t focus at least on the image series on the river itself. I was more interested in the transitioning landscape before the Bravo between Monterrey and the Rio Bravo,” Romero Beltrán tells me. “Bravo as title and as axis of the project appears as the limit of the project, geographically speaking and conceptually speaking. It’s the limit of the entire body of work.”

The book was completed well before Trump’s second term; Romero Beltrán tells me that his book “represents kind of a resistance to [Trump’s] politics, to that discourse. I never mention the States in the book,” he says, mentioning he formulated the body of work solely on the Mexican side of the river. “I almost don’t care about what’s going on on the other side of the river.” The project challenges common migration narratives that often portray desperate border crossings (for example, within the Darién Gap between Colombia and Panama) instead showcasing lives and communities formed on the Mexican side.