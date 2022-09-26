To hope: A magazine documenting the resilience of the Ukrainian people

After several months of living safely in Germany, Lewandowski began to ask himself how else he could help the people of Ukraine. Deciding action was necessary, he set about curating a magazine, Сподіваюсь (To Hope). “I thought about how I could use photography to highlight, aid, and give voice to the struggle I witness every day and the national photographers I admire,” he writes in the publication’s introduction. “…I believe photography has the possibility to give space for reflection in a world violently divided.”

On sale today, To Hope presents the work of 34 photographers – many of whom are themselves Ukrainian – including Sasha Maslov, Ira Lupu, Maria Matiashova and Alec Soth. Amid the destruction of war and the fear of displacement, these photographers captured moments of humanity, peace, beauty, rest and strength. As Lewandowski sets out in To Hope’s introduction: “I am not Ukrainian and I don’t know what it is like to be pushed out of your home, but everyday when I see firsthand how resilient the Ukrainian people are it gives me hope that this restoration and a better Ukraine will exist.”