The description of his work is in a way, fittingly suitable to his persona in general. Speaking from his home in Singapore – a home in which he has lived his entire life – Chow is humble, measured and quietly determined. He’s not one to waste his words. The fact that he lives across the road from one of the country’s few nature reserves, no doubt plays a role in his modest demeanour. “Most Singaporeans live in high rises or public housing so I’m really lucky to live here. When I was young, there used to be so many different animals that would cross the road and enter where we live,” he muses. The photographer’s continual proximity to nature and its tranquil effects appear to have afforded him a penchant for a slower-paced life and an acute eye for detail.

According to Chow, it’s a perspective set in contrast to the stereotypical Singaporean way of life. “It’s non-stop,” he says of his native country. “It’s fast paced to the point where sometimes you don’t bother to look back at things. Things change every day: one minute you’ve got a forest and the next you’ve got a new train station.” With his photographs, he aims to hone in on some of these details while giving viewers the space for introspection. No better is this depicted than in his black-and-white series Control Zone. Shot in 2015 in response to riots in Little India over a newly imposed ban on alcohol, the images are littered with warning signs – an enforceable reminder to slow down. Sleeping figures and the blackness of night further serve to emphasise this quest for stillness.