Mateo Arciniegas Huertas is rebuilding lost memories by documenting his family in Colombia

Working through the trauma of the asylum seeking process in the US, the photographer says he came to photography later than his peers and uses it as a mechanism to heal intergenerational migratory disruptions

Mateo Arciniegas Huertas moved to the United States with his mother in 2010, and wasn’t able to travel back home to his native Colombia for seven years while they waited for their green cards. Huertas was able to apply for citizenship through the asylum process, but just weeks after he received his passport, President Donald Trump took office. Huertas felt compelled to travel back to Colombia immediately afterwards.

Though he had attempting to get into photography from a young age, after his mother enrolled him in a class in Bogota, Huertas’s migration to the states disrupted his progress, especially as he felt he needed to focus on financially stable work. He eventually picked up photography as a trade after moving to New York City, while attending community college, where he started “to get my first [experience] within photography that could exist outside of making money or a survival tool, which was what it was for me for many years,” he tells me. This is also where Huertas began shaping an ongoing family-focused project in Colombia, which he had shot over seven years, before transferring to Pratt in Brooklyn to finish his studies.

Olvido pa’ Recordar (Forget to Remember) is a reconstruction effort of sorts. The series follows mostly the women of Huertas’s family, who largely raised him, and “stems from my story and myself and then, as a projection of what’s around me,” Huertas tells me. “It’s my archive of loss, but at the same time, because there’s a certain solitude that I feel when I’m there [in Colombia], but I also feel when I’m here [in New York], it’s building an archive not only of my family but also of that feeling of alienation that I’m perpetually feeling no matter where I go.”