Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Fishing nets hang from a dead tree on the Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Fish is the lifeblood for those who call the lake their home. Without it, there is no income, and life on the lake becomes unsustainable, The Tonlé Sap’s future is at a tipping point, with human-caused climate change and a desire for the green energy provided by hydropower dams threatening to lead to a day where the Mekong river no longer flows into the Tonlé Sap. This will cease the lake’s ability to provide for not only the million people that depend on it for their survival but also for the wildlife who flourish in its biosphere reserve
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Ms. Koem, Mr. Seng, and Mr. Thanh, Kaoh K’aek village, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Their lives on the Tonlé Sap have been a long and complex journey. Ever since the 1950s, their families have called the lake their home and they have lived through some of Cambodia's darkest periods. Originally from Vietnam, they came to the Tonlé Sap in search of fish, but now they are still unable to afford basic necessities such as a toilet.
1854 Photography
Source: Posters of idyllic homes adorn Mr. Seng's and Ms. Koem's bedroom and altar table, alongside a portrait of Vietnamese revolutionary Ho Chi Minh, Kaoh K'aek village.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Posters of idyllic homes adorn Mr. Seng’s and Ms. Koem’s bedroom and altar table, alongside a portrait of Vietnamese revolutionary Ho Chi Minh, Kaoh K’aek village.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Ashrine for fishermen on the Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Dotted along the Tonlé Sap, shrines serve as landmarks and as places where fishermen can pray for protection before setting out in to the open lake. During the wet season, the reversal flow of the Mekong into the Tonlé Sap can swell the lake to three or four times larger than during the dry season, to over 16,000 square kilometres
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Mr. and Mrs. Paen’s floating home, Phat Sanday commune, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Mr. Paen, a religious teacher at the local temple, no longer fishes for an income due to his age and health. Almost all of the couple’s 15 children have left the floating village to work in the cities like Phnom Penh. Together, the couple is happy to live out the rest of their lives in their floating home, although Mrs. Paen occasionally falls ill with water-borne diseases like diarrhoea. This is due to having to drink the poor quality water of the lake during the dry season and the couple’s inability to afford to buy clean drinking water or basic facilities like a latrine for their home
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: The floor of Mr. Hun Ham and Ms. Sok Lai’s home in Thnal Chheuteal on the Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Originally from Kandal province, the couple moved to the Tonlé Sap 20 years ago in search of fish. Since then, fishing has become unsustainable as a sole means of making a living. The family now prepares Prahok (fermented fish paste) for sale, which allows the preservation of fish and has been part of the Cambodian diet for centuries, keeps livestock, and grows rice during the dry season. With the Covid-19 pandemic further slashing prices of Prahok by 50%, living on the water has become increasingly arduous
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Mr. Hun Ham and Ms. Sok Lai’s home in Thnal Chheuteal on the Tonle Sap. Originally from Kandal province, the couple moved to the Tonlé Sap 20 years ago in search of fish. The couple recalls that in 2018 when the dam in Laos along the Mekong river opened its gates, it was the most bountiful catch they had on the Tonlé Sap in years. Since then, according to the couple, the wet season has become shorter and arrives later, greatly reducing their daily catch. Their home, decorated with photographs from their older children’s marriages, sits floating precariously above the water. Whilst wishing that all eight of their children will be able to finish high school and carve out a better future, the couple also hopes that one day, they will be able to return to living permanently on land, away from the Tonlé Sap.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: A fish conservation area, Phat Sanday commune, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. The flooded forest is critical as a breeding ground for freshwater fish, however, the forest is at risk of fires and illegal logging, which in turn threaten the spawning of fish.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: The foundations of a new shrine for King Jayavarman VII by Wat Kaoh Khjach Sand Island Pagoda, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. A king during the 12th century Khmer empire, Jayavarman VII brought together fragmented Khmer Cambodian and Cham kingdoms and embarked on a vigorous building program that saw the construction of Angkor Thom and over 100 hospitals
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Mr. Ta with his three - year-old daughter Ra Nee in their floating home in Phat Sandaong village, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Mr. Ta’s family has lived in the same floating village for generations, with fishing as their only source of income. Without a sustainable income from fishing, Mr. Ta, who has four daughters, is unable to afford necessities like clean drinking water. Instead, he relies on collecting water from remote areas of the lake, in hope that it is clean enough for his family to consume. The murky water is kept in a container, as seen in the background of the image. In the village, financial pressures due to the lack of fish have also led to spiraling debt. A 30-meter fishing net is sold for $30 USD on a 20 percent interest by the fishing broker. The same broker then buys fish from the fishermen at 40c per kilogram. Mr. Ta has managed to avoid buying fishing nets on credit but has seen his friends get caught in the debt trap
1854 Photography
Source: Chnok Tru, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. A child's bicycle on the banks of Chnok Tru (Goose Neck), an important and bustling port for fishermen to sell their daily catch to brokers.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Chnok Tru, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. A child’s bicycle on the banks of Chnok Tru (Goose Neck), an important and bustling port for fishermen to sell their daily catch to brokers.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: An Asian open bill stork circles above the forest ranger’s watch tower in Prek Ta Bio sphere, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. In the six-story-high treehouse, a pair of forest rangers guard the protected area, ten days at a time. Seven outposts look after the 21,000 hectares of protected wetlands, which are critical to safeguarding the fish population for the Tonlé Sap and the breeding of globally - threatened birds and marine life. In 2016, a wildfire caused by drought during El Nino lasted for six months until the monsoon in August burning through over 25 percent of the wetlands, destroying the forest habitat and impacting fish supplies for the local community. With climate change in recent years leading to a later and shorter wet season, the Prek Toal Biosphere is at serious risk of an even more devastating outcome if another wildfire were to catch the light.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Kampong Luong Floating Village, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Mr. Ang, a pastor at a floating protestant church has lived on the Tonlé Sap all his life. Originally from Vietnam, the floating church is his home, where he teaches primary school and gives sermons to his congregation. Tattooed on his forearm the date of his mother’s date of death, Mr. Ang said that he intends to live on the Tonlé Sap for the rest of his life
1854 Photography
Source: A view of Kampong Luong Floating Village from Mr. Ang's church, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: A view of Kampong Luong Floating Village from Mr. Ang’s church, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Phum Thmey Floating Village, Meat Kla, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Ms. Srey Phat spends two hours a day in a smoke-filled cabin, watching over smoked fish that her husband caught. During the two to three months of the wet season, she will earn five to ten dollars a day, the majority of her yearly income. In the dry season, the young family including their two young children will migrate to land in Siem Reap province in search of work, which most often involves the repairing of fish nets. For basic needs like clean drinking water, the family depends on a shared sediment filter in the school, but it is slow and ineffective, especially during the dry season, and their only alternative is to buy filtered water from the village clinic.
1854 Photography
Source: An ice seller splits a block of ice in Kampong Luong floating village, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: An ice seller splits a block of ice in Kampong Luong floating village, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia
1854 Photography
Source: A dog rests on a floating platform, Thnal Chheuteal floating village, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: A dog rests on a floating platform, Thnal Chheuteal floating village, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.
1854 Photography
Source: Along the banks of Rota Tang village near Chnok Tru, Tonlé Sap lake, Cambodia, lie imprints of man and wildlife.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Along the banks of Rota Tang village near Chnok Tru, Tonlé Sap lake, Cambodia, lie imprints of man and wildlife.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Mr. Lim Ny on his boat in the backyard of his home, Phat Sanday floating village, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. Having built a latrine in his home, a rarity in the village, Mr. Lim and his family, consisting of his three daughters and a son, no longer have to venture into the forest to relieve themselves. Mr. Lim believes in a better future for his children and hopes that they do not follow his path of fishing for a living. Instead, he wants his children to be well educated and get good jobs in the city.
1854 Photography
Source: An airplane leaves a vapor trail above the great Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: An airplane leaves a vapor trail above the great Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Ms. Theang, the owner of the largest Prahok(fermented fish paste) buyer business in the floating village of Kampong Thkol, took over the family business from her mother 20 years ago. Ever since then, she has made a living purchasing the tiny fish bodies from villagers who stream into her floating stall at all hours, before fermenting the fish in 55-gallon barrels. In Kampong Thkol, the majority of villagers make their living from selling their catch to Ms. Theang, who then subsequently sells it to a broker that will take the product to land. However, according to Ms. Theang, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused prices for her Prahok to plummet by 50 percent, from $1.90 USD per kilogram to the current price of a mere 80 cents.
1854 Photography
Source: Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.
1854 Photography
Source: A water snake caught for consumption, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: A water snake caught for consumption, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.
1854 Photography
Source: Mr. Chea receiving a haircut from his nephew Mr. Cham, Phat Sanday Commune, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Mr. Chea receiving a haircut from his nephew Mr. Cham, Phat Sanday Commune, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.
1854 Photography
Source: The Srei (female) temple in Kampong Preah, a pre-Angkor temple built in the 8th century, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: The Srei (female) temple in Kampong Preah, a pre-Angkor temple built in the 8th century, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Ms. Min starts the fire at her open kiln in Kampong Chhnang, firing the pots that are used by people throughout the Tonlé Sap to store water and boil medicine. Having waited for dark clouds to pass, Ms. Min explained that the process is at the mercy of the weather, as the quality and colour of the pots are richer when the sun shines stronger.
1854 Photography
Source: Tonlé Sap, Cambodia

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Tonlé Sap, Cambodia
1854 Photography
Source: Crows perch on a dead tree, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Crows perch on a dead tree, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia.
1854 Photography
Calvin Chow captures the beauty of Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap, where the climate crisis, overfishing and dams threaten life on the lake

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Source: Mr. Pov’s sons untangling their fishing nets on the boat after a long day of fishing, Tonlé Sap, Cambodia. The family who are of the Cham minority, a Muslim community in Cambodia, rely on fishing for day-to-day existence. The family of seven, who live on their boat, speak of how the monsoon season now starts later - in October instead of the usual June - as of about four years ago. The shorter monsoon has affected their ability to catch fish, with their daily haul now barely able to keep up with the price of gasoline, which they need for powering their boat. They are unable to afford necessities like clean drinking water, and hence directly consume water from the lake. While leading seemingly simple lives, Mr. Pov and his family have been caught in a web of circumstances as a result of human-caused climate change. From the low water levels caused by the dams along the Mekong, to the shorter wet season, making a living on the Tonle Sap is becoming more and more difficult. While they have lived on the lake for generations, Mr. Pov hopes that one day, his sons will break this generational cycle and have a better future for themselves
Reading Time: 5 minutes

Commissioned by WaterAid and 1854/British Journal of Photography, Chow spent 16 days living on a boat, documenting how the water crisis is affecting communities on Southeast Asia’s largest freshwater lake

Cambodia’s Tonlé Sap Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia. Located in Northwest Cambodia, the vast body of water was once one of the world’s most vibrant ecosystems, abundant with fish and wildlife. Millions of people moved to its floating villages in pursuit of a better life, and up until 20 years ago, they caught hundreds of kilos of fish every day. 

But life on the Tonlé Sap is under increasing pressure. The lake operates on a ‘flood pulse’ system, like a beating heart. Each year, it relies on the Mekong River reversing its flow to replenish supplies, providing most of the country’s fish. During the six-month dry season from December to April, the lake covers about 1,500 square km. And during the wet season – May to November – the lake swells up to six times its original size: equal to the landmass of the country of Lebanon. 

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

In recent decades, hydropower developments along the Mekong River have been sapping up precious water supplies. According to a report by the Mekong River Commission, since 2018 the volume of Tonle Sap has dipped below its historical average. The effects of the climate crisis may still feel like an abstract concept for many in the West, but for the people of Tonle Sap, it is very much a lived experience. A deadly combination of droughts, overfishing, and infrastructure development is leading to low water levels on the Mekong and weakening the lake’s once lively pulse. This is threatening the ecology of the lake, as well as the livelihoods of the fishing communities of floating villages that call it home. 

This crisis is the focus of a new project by Singaporean photographer Calvin Chow, commissioned by WaterAid in collaboration with Studio 1854 and British Journal of Photography. Titled Once Beating Heart – a reference to the lake’s unpredictable pulse – the series is part of the WaterAid Climate Commission: photographic projects exploring how climate change is affecting people’s access to water. In Cambodia, the charity is working with local NGOs and the government to ensure that every Cambodian has access to water, sanitation and hygiene by 2025.

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022
1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Soaked in the warmth of the sun, Chow’s images are soft and vibrant at once – attentive to his subjects and their way of life. He dedicated hours to talking to the people he photographed. These conversations revealed how the water crisis intersected with many other issues that the communities faced. He met Mr. Ta, who lives in a floating home with his three-year-old daughter. Fishing has been his family’s source of income for generations, and without it he is unable to afford clean drinking water. He relies on water from remote areas of the lake, hoping that it is safe for his family to drink. The murky water can be seen in the background of the image.

Mr. Ang is a pastor at a floating protestant church. Originally from Vietnam, he has lived on the Tonlé Sap all his life, and the floating church is his home. Tattooed on his forearm the date of his mother’s date of death [below]. Mr. Ang has no intention of leaving the Tonlé Sap. He intends to live out the rest of his life there, unlike some of the younger Vietnamese migrants who have returned to Vietnam in search of better job prospects.

“[These family’s] lives are shrouded by this complex web of circumstances”

– Calvin Chow

Mr. Hun Ham and Ms. Sok Lai’s floating home is decorated with photographs of their children [above]. According to a 2018 report, a high proportion of children living on the Tonlé Sap drop out of school. Nearly 45 percent do not complete high school, with a higher rate among water-based and minority households. Many families can’t afford to send their children to school because of the cost of transport, books and uniforms. Mr. Hun Ham and Ms. Sok La hope that all eight of their children will be able to finish high school and pursue a better future. 

Once Beating Heart is not only a story about water and climate change. It is a story about inequality, education, and geopolitics, and how all of these issues intersect with one another. “[These family’s] lives are shrouded by this complex web of circumstances,” says Chow. “Ultimately it really all boils down to the fact that when there is no fish, there is no income for people to afford basic necessities.” 

Chow’s series was made over 16 days in the peak of the wet season. The Singaporean photographer travelled on a “tiny boat” with a driver and translator who helped him access the floating villages, of which there are a total of 170. They spent all of their days on the lake, with no escape from the unforgiving heat of the sun. Most nights were spent on the boat too, or sleeping “wherever people let us sleep”. “I would say it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” says Chow. “But I actually got very comfortable after six or seven days, sleeping on a wooden floor with a mattress and mosquito net, eating rice and tiny fish everyday – breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

If life on the lake is so tough, then why do people stay? By embedding himself in the community, Chow was finally able to understand. “During sunset – and I saw some crazy sunsets – you sit on the lake, singing karaoke, and it’s like the best feeling ever,” he smiles. These families have built homes, shrines, and communities on the water; leaving that behind is easier said than done. “Everyone I met was so happy,” says Chow. “They live simple lives. They go out, they fish… They sing karaoke, sometimes they get drunk. They live a chilled out life on the water, and that’s what they’ve been doing for generations.”

1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022
1854xWaterAid:Once Beating Heart ©Calvin Chow 2022

Chow was keen to portray the beauty of the Tonlé Sap. When he finally got to the middle of the lake, it was like being in “a 360 degree projection” – like the middle of the ocean, except the water was completely still. “It’s like being on glass,” he says. “Sometimes you can see tiny little boats floating on the horizon, like spaceships. It’s something that no photograph can replicate.”

For more information visit Climate change | WaterAid UK

The WaterAid Climate Commission is a collaboration between Studio 1854 and WaterAid.

calvinchowphoto.com/

@chowcalvinchow

