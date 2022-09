In a new photobook and exhibition, Pujara explores themes of home, identity and Britishness in the city’s Indian community

When Kavi Pujara moved back to Leicester in 2016, he had been away for 27 years. He grew up there in the 1970s, just minutes away from the city’s Golden Mile – a stretch of road home to Leicester’s Indian community, many of whom had migrated there. Pujara recalls being spat at, chased by the National Front, and told to “go back home”. By the time he turned 18 he was longing to leave, so he headed for London without a second thought. Almost 30 years later, he made the decision to return with his young family. A few weeks later, the UK voted to leave the EU, and hostility swelled towards immigrants and asylum seekers across the nation.

It is at the intersection of these two events – moving home and Brexit – that Pujara began to take the photographs for This Golden Mile, a tender photographic chronicle of the community he’d once called home. “Both the personal and political occurred within the space of a few weeks,” he recalls. “I had wanted to just reconnect with the community I had grown up in, using portraiture as a way to reestablish those relationships, but it was impossible to ignore the societal turn toward anti-immigrant populism.”

An exhibition of the work will open at Martin Parr Foundation on 06 October, launching alongside a photobook published by Setanta Books. Martin Parr has mentored Pujara since 2020, and has helped bring the monograph into being. For the exhibition, Pujara plays with ideas of place and home, printing some of his images on estate agent signs, for example.