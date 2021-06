Cadáveres Exquisitos by Marisol Mendez and Monty Kaplan is less a collection of photographic diptychs and more a tongue in cheek game of visual ping pong. This is not surprising, given that the ongoing series is based on the game commonly known in English as Consequences. Taking the premise of the game — where players take turns drawing on a sheet of paper, folding it and then passing it onto the next player — the photographic duo’s series is a playful questioning of narratives. One half figurative and the other abstract, the images in Cadáveres Exquisitos work together to balance each other out in a kind of syncopation.

After meeting during a masterclass for Folio in 2020, the pair “hit it off immediately” and began discussions around the future of their work. “We both had all of these questions around photography and what we should do with it after the pandemic,” says Bolivian-based Mendez of their first encounter. Pretty soon, they realised that existential questioning wasn’t the only thing they had in common. “We have a very similar background,” Kaplan explains from his home in Buenos Aires. “We come from a very lucky few and we have a lot of opportunities…” he peters out, searching for the right word. Mendez chimes in: “…We recognise our privilege.” Finishing each other’s sentences seems to be another match in their ping pong game — something they’ve no doubt perfected over countless calls over Zoom while working together over country borders.