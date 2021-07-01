James Bannister on finding individuality, authenticity and truth through photography

The commission, titled Witnesses of: Individuality, will allow Bannister to further build on the themes of connection and authenticity that have been constellating his process throughout his career. After years of seeking out connections as a foreigner in Las Vegas, Nevada, and California, he has decided to implement that fresh-eyed inquisitiveness on what he initially wrote off as too familiar: Britain, his home. In the wake of Brexit and the pandemic, he notes that the people and places he once deemed familiar are in fact full of unknowns — and now is the perfect time to rediscover them. In addition to the £5,000 commission fee, Bannister will also be granted a place on the new Leica Lab course, regarded as one of the industry’s most respected online educational courses for developing photographic artists.

“You can’t compartmentalise anything creative because it’s about getting out of your own way, and letting what’s inside of you come out” – James Bannister

When speaking about his practice, Bannister continuously cites the importance of connection, and how photography allows him to foster his own relationship to the universe, visualising and feeling the way he processes the world. “When I look at something and get an intuitive feeling, the images of those moments always turn out the strongest, and they’re the ones that ultimately end up connecting with other people, too,” he says. “I wait to inhabit that feeling before photographing anything — whether it’s a person or place.” This way of seeing isn’t only apparent in his personal projects, but across his editorial work, which includes clients such as Harper’s Bazaar and TOAST. “It’s become obvious to me that you can’t compartmentalise anything creative,” he continues, “because it’s about getting out of your own way, and letting what’s inside of you come out.”

But there’s no quick fix or shortcut to inhabiting this kind of creative headspace. Bannister acknowledges that tapping into it takes patience — which is why he favours slower methods. In using intricate equipment, by the time he actually makes an image, a relationship with his subject has been established. “When I make portraits, I try to find the truth of a person, rather than what they are trying to present to the world,” he says. “Presentation is something that we all do, and the great thing about using slow equipment is that it makes time for the artifice to drift away.”