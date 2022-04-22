Larry Achiampong disrupts his family archive to illustrate the proliferation of homogenising racism in popular culture

As a child, Achiampong was disturbed by the golliwog mascot on Robertson’s jam packaging. His ongoing series of collages remind us of this harmful history, and how it permeates contemporary culture

Back in 2007, Larry Achiampong began the process of digitising his family archive. At the time, the British Ghanaian artist was thinking about his experience of racism through popular culture and the capitalist system. Growing up in the 80s and early 90s, he distinctly remembers the packaging of a brand of jam his mother used to buy: Robertson’s Golden Shred Marmalade. “I wasn’t really a fan of it – I didn’t really like the pieces,” he says, “but what I really didn’t like about it was these weird tokens that had these black faces, and these characters were always smiling with weird outfits on.”

Achiampong began to research the Robertson’s brand. He found that just before World War I, the company’s acting CEO was travelling through the US, where he noticed children playing with black rag dolls. Known as the golliwog or golly, these were racist caricatures of Black people, characterised by white eyes, exaggerated lips and frizzy hair. The dolls are thought to be inspired by the blackface tradition in American Minstrel shows – a popular theatrical performance in which white people embodied derogatory stereotypes of Black people.

“Out of that pops the Robertson’s golly,” says Achiampong. The image of the golliwog was first shown on Robertson’s packaging in 1910. Shockingly, the “mascot” was only discontinued in 2002. “The reason they retired it wasn’t because of any kind of outcry – which there was at the time – but they did it to move with the times: the same reason why they put it there in the first place.”