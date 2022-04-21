For the Record: Maxim Dondyuk on truth, history and time in Ukraine

The photographer has also recorded human suffering in hospitals, underground stations-turned-shelters, and on the streets of the city and its outskirts. His images show the extent of the violence inflicted on the Ukrainian population – from photographs of people lying weakly but defiantly in hospital beds, to those left dead on forest floors and pavements.

Elsewhere, we see homes devastated by bombings. A statue of Taras Shevchenko – a symbol of Ukrainian independence – is bundled into sandbags. These scenes illustrate a stark reminder of then and now: “Each situation has or creates its own atmosphere, and I just try to feel it and convey it through my photography,” says Dondyuk.

“The last time bombs were thrown onto Kyiv was during World War Two,” says Dondyuk. “When you see such scenes, which previously you only saw in historical movies or paintings, you can barely breathe. Images of people with amputated legs in hospitals, dead bodies all over fields – all these seem unreal, your mind can’t believe this is happening now, in the 21st century.”

Dondyuk is currently splitting time between the eastern regions of Ukraine and his home in Kyiv. He posts images on social media, with the help of his wife Irina, several days or weeks after the event as a matter of safety. “As a documentary photographer, the entire situation is important to me. I documented the revolution in 2013–14, documented the war in 2014, and now we are witnessing the epic battle moment,” he reflects. “I hope that the Ukrainian people will stand. And even though there are big losses, blood and victims, the whole country will defend its independence and will not be absorbed by Russia.”