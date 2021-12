Using tights crops of her facial expressions during labour, a portrait of the intense experience is created

When Belgian artist Julie Scheurweghs was pregnant, she asked her partner to photograph the birth. But when she saw his images of her 16-hour labour, she was acutely disappointed. Shot on seven different cameras, with different ISOs and a mix of black-and-white and colour, the images felt distant and clinical. For Scheurweghs, they did not convey the experience. “It took me a while to see what I could do to claim them back and make them my own, to make it my birth story,” she says. “But once I figured out I had to zoom in, mostly on my face, I got into the flow.”

The result is her first book, Mère, published by Kult Books; a striking portrayal of birth which Scheurweghs carves out via tight crops of the original shots. The baby and the anatomical details are for the most part absent – what is presented instead is a portrait of an individual undergoing an intense physical experience, sometimes in pain but at other times almost ecstatically calm. In some images, it is not clear that Scheurweghs is giving birth; the cover image, she laughs, has been mistaken for a woman in orgasm. “What gets the baby in gets the baby out!” she says. “And yet people often separate birth from sex.”