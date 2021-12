Gupta has recently returned to the pictures he shot back then, collecting them in a new photobook, titled London ’82 and published with Stanley/Barker. He rediscovered them while digitising his past work, he says. “I had been scanning my negative archive on and off since 2003, but by 2017 I was able to bring everything into one studio space and have former students help me bring the scanning to a conclusion,” he explains. “These were just low-res scans to see what was on screen, but this series of pictures stood out. Initially I made 100 postcard-size prints. Then I spread them out on the biggest table I had and did the editing that way.”

He gradually showed the pictures to people, and it was his former tutor, Anne Williams, who suggested they would make an interesting book. At the time, he was working on publishing Christopher Street, so it felt like a natural progression.