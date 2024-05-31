How Ocean Vuong and the pandemic inspired a haptic photo show

Bright is an independent curator who has worked with institutions such as Tate Britain and the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago; Baker-Smith is a psychotherapist, who is particularly curious about the body and its impact on our perception. “I’m interested in philosophers such as [Maurice] Merleau-Ponty, who explores what it means to be embodied and what it means that we perceive things through our bodies,” she explains. “Our bodies are the medium through which we are in the world and through which we perceive everything. When that was interfered with during Covid, it had profound psychological effects beyond what we could envisage.”

It’s easy to see how these factors play out in their curation. Sorgini’s images of mothers and children show close physical relationships which, if anything, became even closer during Covid. Sayuri Ichida’s Absentee suggests how touch, or the lack of it, intensified during this period. Her delicate book lyrically charts her loneliness during quarantine, and how her long-suppressed grief for her deceased mother suddenly emerged. Other works in Photography and Touch pick up on sensation in different ways, with Prince King’s photographs Safe Space and Poster Boys showing intimacy within queer communities of colour, havens interrupted by the lockdowns and closures.

But as these examples suggest, Photography and Touch also picks up on other contemporary concerns. The pictures of motherhood highlight a strand of image-making once underrepresented but now more fully acknowledged, as women’s experiences start to be taken more seriously. As Bright points out, when she curated Home Truths: Photography, Motherhood and Identity at The Photographers’ Gallery in 2013, it felt radical. Ten years later, such work has become more popular. Similarly, Prince King’s images speak of queer intimacy but also the experience of inhabiting a Black body in the USA, narratives that have also started to be better acknowledged, post-Black Lives Matter.

Other works suggest contemporary concerns over touching and consent, be it the #MeToo movement or wider sensitivity to embodied power dynamics. Richard Renaldi’s series Touching Strangers shows individuals in close contact who actually don’t know each other, for example; at first sight intimate, on closer inspection these photographs suggest something ‘off’ or slightly awkward, yet also the human desire for contact. Joanna Piotrowska’s staged images play with familiarity, meanwhile, but have a sinister edge, while Melissa Schriek’s Ode videos speak of tactility in an often underestimated relationship – friendship.