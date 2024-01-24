‘I didn’t know when it was going to stop’: Inside the machine of motherhood

In Between the Gates , new mother Pauline Rowan navigates an often-obscured side of parenthood

Pauline Rowan was wholly prepared for the realities of motherhood – or so she thought. The 40-year-old had a caring partner, parents who would support her, and a plan for the birth of her child; a natural event during which she aspired to feel at one with the world.

When her daughter arrived in April 2018, everything went smoothly. When the baby was just a few days old, Rowan and her partner moved from Dublin to a new home, an idyllic cottage in the Irish countryside. At the heart of a charming public garden, and just a few minutes drive from her family, it should have been an ideal abode. And yet, exhausted, confused and surrounded by the endless detritus of parenthood, the new mother felt disconnected. “It was the machine of being a mother that I wasn’t prepared for,” Rowan recalls. “I didn’t know when it was going to stop, then I realised that it wasn’t.” In an attempt to take control of the chaos that surrounded her, Rowan began to take photographs. With her daughter often cradled in her arms, she used the only camera she could: her phone.