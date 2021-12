Young’s latest project attempts to illustrate the pain of homophobia, and the anxiety of existing in a society where fundamental human rights are in constant jeopardy

It has never been easy to be queer in China. Prior to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1997, the punishment for being in a same-sex relationship ranged from imprisonment to execution. While same-sex marriage is still illegal, a broader sense of acceptance is slowly emerging.

Bowei Young has been grappling with his sexuality since he was a child. Growing up in Hangzhou in a traditional Christian family, Young’s parents labelled queerness as a sin and forced him to undergo psychological treatment at 15. The consequences of this trauma and the ways it shapes one’s identity are a primary focus in Young’s practice. “To construct my work, it’s more like constructing a shelter,” he says. “Diving into the very personal psychic world is dangerous, yet being vulnerable requires great courage.”