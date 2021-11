Gilles Lorin at Jörg Maass Kunsthandel (Berlin)

A former Asian art and antiques dealer, Gilles Lorin is a French photographer who revisits older photographic processes, such as the cyanotype and platinum palladium prints, in novel ways. What distinguishes Lorin’s work is how he uses gold leaf and alloys for each separate element to create a unique colour palette and achieve a certain aesthetic. Each meticulous piece takes about a month to make.

Three works from his series Les Allégories d’Igor – allegorical images pertaining to his alter-ego – were on display at the Berlin-based Jörg Maass Kunsthandel booth this year. In ‘L’Importance de Vivre’, a memento mori (rendered in gold leaf and silver) sits on the book that was on his mother’s bedside table when she passed away. Next to it is the watch that she gave him six months earlier. “It’s an evolution of the vanitas in the history of art but is more personal,” he says. “I asked myself how I could make it in colour without resorting to digital techniques and decided to use gold leaf with alloys.”

gilleslorin.com/