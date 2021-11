“Paris Photo has developed in tandem with the photographic medium,” the prestigious fair’s director, Florence Bourgeois, explains. Since the event’s first iteration in 1997, photography has shifted, with “a higher international recognition, and a greater share of the art market”. Photography now sits among other artistic, storytelling mediums, a change made apparent through the growing popularity of photography exhibitions over the last quarter of a century. Paris Photo has been a constant through this change, an institution with an ear to the ground. “The fair has a continually exciting programme,” Bourgeois says. “There are more and more opportunities to share, discover and debate the medium.”

Composed of three sectors, the international photofair, which runs from 11 to 14 November, finds a new albeit temporary location in the Grand Palais Éphémère, a building situated along the Champs-de-Mars. Its characteristic “dramatically curved” roof is supported by a structure made from the wood of “sustainably managed forests”, writes Anna Sansom for Artnet. The regular venue, the Grand Palais, is undergoing renovations for the next three years in preparation for the Paris Olympics in 2024. “I’m excited to reconnect with the international community in our new home,” Bourgeois states. “The fair has always been a place of artistic exchange.”