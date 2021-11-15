Today, life is much better for Dee. She moved into her current housing four years ago with just her clothes, a chair and a carpet. Over time, she has been able to make it home. Art and photography continue to be an important part of her life, and while her environment and situation have changed drastically over the years, her love of creativity has remained constant. For the last five years she also has volunteered for a night charity, feeding and supporting those experiencing homlessness in central London.
“Being homeless was an awful experience,” she reflects. “But life’s lessons make one a better person and more considerate for others in the same position. Anyway, I am not homeless anymore; I am self-managing now. I am waiting until 17 May when the galleries reopen. I will be standing outside the doors!”
For more information visit CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
Each of the participants’ projects will be published on 1854.photography this week. They each received compensation for their work.
Café Art, an organisation that empowers homeless artists in London, and Evolve, a housing and support charity, were both instrumental in finding and supporting the individuals that took part in this project. CALM has also helped support the participants throughout the project and will continue to support them after the campaign.
@inzajeano
inzajeano.com