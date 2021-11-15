“Life’s lessons make one a better person”

In 2016, Dee’s life drastically changed. An accident at work caused her to break her thumb; an injury so severe it required surgery. She was no longer able to work, and suddenly became unemployed. Soon she was homeless. Initially she slept on people’s sofas, but felt like an intruder doing so. Unable to get support, Dee spent the next 10 months living in London without any accommodation. “I worked out things to do and found nature and parks to sit in; museums and art galleries to spend my days,” she says. “Occasionally I would sit in Westminster Cathedral after the service and read my book in a quiet corner.” She also volunteered three nights a week, feeding others who were experiencing homelessness. “I was never bored,” she says. “If I wasn’t sitting in a park, I would be in a museum. There was always somewhere to go and something to do.”

Dee is one of several individuals who, over the last few months, have been working with photographer Inzajeano Latif as part of a commission organised by Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – a UK-based charity that works to prevent suicide – in collaboration with 1854. The project offers an insight into homelessness in London through the medium of photography. Under Latif’s mentorship, Dee spent three months developing a series of photographs documenting her life. At the same time, Latif created a body of work of his own.