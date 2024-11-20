Flashpoint! is an archive of revolt and resistance, from abortion rights in America to land violations in Palestine

Dalia Al-Dujaili: What was the motivation for the Flashpoint!?

Olga Yatskevich: Each 10×10 Photobooks project is shaped through many conversations and brainstorming sessions, often in the context of other 10×10 activities. Russet and I were always interested in protest photo books, and we both have a good number in our personal photo book collections. And of course, in the past decade or so we’ve witnessed an explosion of mass protests, yet activism as an expression of public and personal dissent is not new.

We both agreed that we were curious to dig deeper and it was obvious that while there was a good number of books and articles that discuss various aspects of visual protest, there was definitely a space for a wider research on protest photo books. We decided to expand the scope to bring a wider selection of protest photography in print, Flashpoint! includes a great selection of posters, flyers, pamphlets, and newspapers to provide a more comprehensive context.

Flashpoint! also connects to our earlier 2017 project AWAKE: Protest, Liberty and Resistance, which collected protest photo books through an open-call, and the books were then grouped by themes. Some of those themes translated into the chapters in Flashpoint!, it has seven broad chapters and each includes multiple sub-themes.

DA: The book is in-depth, covering several decades and geographies. Tell me about the research process; how long did it take, how did you find relevant material, and where did you find resources?

Russet Lederman: 10×10 Photobooks tends to work on a three-year cycle with each thematic project; focusing initially on the publication, which then shapes the associated touring reading room, educational programming and research granting initiative. As Olga mentions above, Flashpoint! emerged from AWAKE: Protest, Liberty and Resistance. We had always felt that a publication was needed on the protest topic, so when our What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women, 1843-1999 publication was complete and its touring reading room launched in late 2021, we returned to Awake and began to reshape and expand it.