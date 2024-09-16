Announcing the 2024 Paris Photo Carte Blanche Student competition winners

BJP reveals the four emerging image-makers selected to present their work at the French photography fair, which returns to the Grand Palais in November. Plus the other 16 shortlisted artists

Now in its eighth year, Paris Photo’s Carte Blanche Student competition awards four image-makers a showcase at the fair – and exposure in a major Parisian train station at the same time. Backed by Paris Photo, Picto Foundation, and SNCR Gares & Connexions, Carte Blanche Étudiants is aimed at undergraduate or masters students from European photography and visual arts schools.

The final four are selected from a shortlist of 20 artists by a judging panel, which this year included: Anna Planas, artistic director of Paris Photo; Jeanne Mercier, co-founder Afrique in Visu and independent curator; Nathalie Chapuis, editor, Atelier EXB; Jörg Brockmann, Director, Espace Jörg Brockmann; David De Beyter, artist; Sylvain Bailly, director of Cultural Affairs, SNCF Gares & Connexions; and Vincent Marcilhacy, director of Picto Foundation.