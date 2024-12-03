A photofestival feel in and around Paris Photo 2024

Abdulhamid Kircher’s Rotting From Within, also published by Loose Joints, was nominated for the First Photobook award; it didn’t win, but Kircher’s display with gallery Carlier Gebauer was also a hit. Gathering images from his own family archives (scant as it is), as well as childhood drawings, and photographs from his book, the display made use of a large pillar, entirely covered in images. Navigating this pillar was absorbing, disorientating, and even overwhelming, echoing Kircher’s relationship with his once-estranged father and his complicated family dynamics.

In the Emergence sector, curated by Anna Planas, Zalucky Contemporary’s stand was devoted to Caroline Mauxion, whose multi-media work included both images and sculpture to explore her experience of long-term medical intervention, and the fragility of the human body. Couched in a restrained palette of pinks, peaches, and x-rayesque black-and-white, Mauxion’s installation registered a bracing, humorous, and thought-provoking clash of genres, combining and overlapping approaches to the body more familiar from medical textbooks with echoes of romanticised fine art nudes and franker eroticism (or even pornography).

Meanwhile Anna Jocham was a selected Carte Blanche Student, her project Every Cloud Has a Silver Lining exploring the materiality of photographs by taking images of the everyday and repeatedly enlarging, scanning, and disrupting them. Jocham was at the fair with a dummy book of the project, hopefully picked up by a publisher, and also showing an older project, Through the Looking Glass, considering the circulation of images via an algorithm trained to show misogynistic content. Jocham is currently deepening her practice in fine art at Kunstakademie Düsseldorf, after earning her BA from Folkwang University of the Arts.