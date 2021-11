What is going through your mind when you’re at these protests? Previously you’ve said that photographing them is a way to give a shape to what’s happening, to understand it somehow.

All I have in mind is showing the truth. I aim to tell a well-balanced story. I aim to put humanity first and to clear up any misconceptions.

You seem to do that with a distinctive aesthetic approach. There’s a timelessness to your images.

I love black-and-white images. It’s because I feel they are timeless. It forces one to focus more on what’s happening in the photos rather than the colours. My style of photography is raw. I like to get close to the individuals I’m documenting. I want people to experience what’s happening in the photo and not just stare at it.

I’ve also noticed your images focus quite heavily on male bodies and subjects, on both the protesters’ and police side. There’s often a muscular male presence, though it is not always threatening or violent – you seem to create an ambiguity around men and their power.

It’s funny to me that you say that. I said to myself recently, ‘Wow, I photograph a lot of males’. I thought about this for a long time one day and realised it’s because growing up I was always surrounded by men: my dad and his friends, or my male cousins. I grew up in a house with brothers. I enjoy being around a lot of men. But at the same time, I see how society views males and how they’re limited to how they express themselves because they’re forced to live up to a perception of being strong, resulting in them not showing much emotion. I feel I’m naturally drawn to that male energy or that energy is drawn to me. I have a clear understanding of women because I am one, but men, I try to understand things from their perspectives more and share it. Perhaps it’s because they’re the opposite sex from what I identify as. I often use my camera to try to clear up misconceptions placed upon the misunderstood, and for me, Black men are the most misunderstood people in the world. The Black man is forced to be silent and only show strength. I like to focus on both their strength and vulnerability.