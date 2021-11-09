Jodie Bateman wins the Female in Focus 2021 award in the Stories Category

Contrary to what some may believe, she says, “the veil doesn’t stop us from mixing in society. In fact, it’s the thing that helps us do so comfortably.” Wearing the hijab has allowed Bateman to move through the Western world no longer being judged for how she looks, she says, which in itself has given her freedom.

Bateman says that what needs to change the most about how our societies represent Muslim women is the role of the media. “[The media] feeds and perpetuates a narrative of us being oppressed, brainwashed by our husbands, and only modernising our hijabs against our families wishes, in order to ‘fit in’,” she says. “And this is typically followed by acts of banning the niqab, burkini and even banning the hijab in professional places [of work] in some countries.” So often spoken for by the media, and by men, this series is Bateman’s attempt to make a space for the voices of Muslim women, and return agency over how they are portrayed.

Based between Surrey and London, Bateman is now working with other women who wear a hijab, developing her project into a more collaborative endeavour. By sharing stories and making portraits, she hopes to confront the public with ever more Muslim womens’ voices, in continually uplifting and empowering ways.